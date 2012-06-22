* Opposition demand full parliamentary system, elected
government
* Call likely to deepen standoff with the government
* Parliament speaker opposes restoring old parliament
By Mahmoud Harby
KUWAIT, June 22 Kuwaiti members of parliament
have called for a "full parliamentary system", local media said
on Friday, raising the stakes in a standoff with the government
dominated by the ruling al-Sabah family.
"Constitutional amendments reaching to a full parliamentary
system have become an inescapable necessity in order to prevent
the authorities from meddling in the will of the nation," said a
statement on the online www.alaan.cc news website.
The website listed 35 members of the Islamist-led parliament
as signatories to the statement, which came after lengthy
meetings in Kuwait City.
MPs have been pushing for an elected government to loosen
the al-Sabah family's grip on power in the OPEC member state,
where thousands of U.S. troops are stationed.
Despite having one of the more vibrant parliaments in the
Gulf region, the emir appoints the prime minister, usually from
the ruling family, and has the final say on state affairs.
Kuwaiti MPs have also said that more than half of the
50-member parliament were resigning their posts - effectively
checking a constitutional court ruling this week which annulled
elections held in February and reinstated a parliament installed
in 2009.
The court ruling on Wednesday added to political turmoil by
attempting to reinstate a less confrontational parliament
installed in 2009. But this would become impossible to achieve
if MPs refused to sit in the assembly.
Ahmed al-Saadoun, speaker of the assembly elected in
February, warned against allowing the 2009 parliament to
convene.
"Constitutional reforms are now due, and it is not an issue
of a parliament that gets dissolved, because this council may be
replaced by a better one. It is the issue of the stability of
our democratic system," he said.
The latest crisis was the culmination of tensions between
parliament and the government over calls by MPs to grill
ministers over the conduct of their ministries.
Members of the cabinet are usually chosen from outside
parliament, with only one seat allocated to a member of the
assembly.
Opposition lawmakers have been demanding that nine seats on
the cabinet be allocated to parliament members, a move that
could make the government more accountable to the assembly.
Kuwaiti media have said the opposition had been offered only
four posts.
Kuwait's oil wealth and a generous welfare state had helped
it avoid the "Arab Spring" protests seen elsewhere in the
region. But sporadic protests have taken place in recent months.
