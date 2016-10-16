UPDATE 2-Swiss voters embrace shift to renewable energy
* New law subsidises renewable energy, bans new nuclear plants
KUWAIT Oct 16 Kuwait's emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, issued a decree on Sunday dissolving the national assembly, the official KUNA state news agency reported.
The agency had no immediate further details.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, Hadeel al Sayegh, Editing by William Maclean)
* New law subsidises renewable energy, bans new nuclear plants
TUNIS, May 21 Tunisian protesters demanding jobs and a share in energy wealth have closed down another oil pumping station in defiance of government efforts to protect oil and gasfields with troops and negotiate an end to unrest.