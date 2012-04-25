KUWAIT, April 25 Kuwait's National Assembly
rejected a draft bill on the country's 30 billion dinar ($108
billion) development plan on Wednesday as opposition deputies
accused the government of failing to make progress on the major
investments it provides for.
The plan, spread over four years until 2014, provides for a
series of huge infrastructure projects including a new airport
terminal, new oil refinery and hospitals and is aimed at
diversifying an economy heavily reliant on oil.
Details of the plan must be voted on each year and
parliamentarians rejected the part of the plan for the 2012-2013
fiscal year on Wednesday. There is a separate plan for the
budget.
Opposition parliamentarians and analysts say that the
government has only completed small parts of the plan such as
work on roads and bridges but has failed to push forward with
the major projects which would attract international companies.
"There are no real projects in the plan," opposition deputy
Khaled al-Tahous said, accusing the government of corruption.
Deputy Premier Sheikh Sabah al-Khaled al-Sabah rejected this.
Government officials say the plan is making progress,
pointing to interest from international companies for the future
large tenders.
The Minister of Works said last month that Kuwait would
launch an initial tender for construction of a second terminal
at its international airport soon, a project worth around
700-800 million dinars.
The OPEC member state also plans a 4 billion dinar tender
for a new refinery and upgrades on existing plants, although
this project has been subject to several delays.
Top Kuwaiti policymakers and officials from institutions
such as the World Bank have stressed the need to correct
imbalances in the economy and axe budget waste through the
long-delayed diversification plans.
While the cabinet's 15 members backed the plan for this
year, the government failed to win over enough National Assembly
members to have a majority on Wednesday.
"There are a lot of reservations about it," economist Amer
al-Tamimi said, referring to the plan, which he said must
address imbalances.
"How many of the projects in the plan have been
accomplished? Not more than 50 percent at the best. It depends
on the sector and the project."
Political wrangling has held up development in the country
of 3 million, one of the world's top old exporters and a former
economic trail-blazer in the region.
A snap election in February brought in Kuwait's fourth
parliament in six years, with opposition Islamist MPs making
gains. A series of attempts to question senior government
ministers has highlighted deep divisions in the new legislature.
(Reporting by Mahmoud Harby and Ahmed Hagagy, Writing by Sylvia
Westall; editing by Patrick Graham)