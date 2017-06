KUWAIT Nov 30 Kuwait's emir has appointed outgoing defence minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah as prime minister, state TV and the national news agency said on Wednesday.

The move follows the resignation of the Kuwaiti government after protesters and opposition deputies stormed parliament to demand that Prime Minister Sheikh Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah step down over corruption allegations. (Writing by Joseph Logan; Editing by David Stamp)