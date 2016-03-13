KUWAIT, March 13 Kuwait's central bank governor
has warned that authorities may have to change monetary policy
if the government does not act urgently to cut a budget deficit
caused by low oil prices.
Mohammad al-Hashel said the legislative and executive
branches of the government needed in the next two months to
prove to the rest of the world that public finances were
sustainable, finance minister Anas al-Saleh told state news
agency KUNA on Sunday.
If this does not happen, "it will reflect negatively on the
credit rating of the state of Kuwait because of the negative
consequences on financial institutions, and then it may affect
monetary policy," Hashel was quoted as saying.
The central bank governor did not elaborate on how monetary
policy might change, but the Kuwaiti dinar, which is pegged to a
weighted basket of the currencies of major trading partners, has
been under pressure in the foreign exchange market since late
last year.
The finance ministry projected in January that because of
low oil prices, the government would run a deficit of 12.2
billion dinars ($40.7 billion) in the fiscal year starting on
April 1, nearly 50 percent higher than the deficit estimated for
the current year, after government contributions to the
sovereign wealth fund.
Earlier this month, Moody's Investors Service put the credit
ratings of four Gulf oil exporters including Kuwait on review
for a possible downgrade, citing the impact of cheap oil.
Kuwait's emir has called for budget cuts and better
management of spending but, with the most independent parliament
in the region, it has been slower than several neighbouring
states to introduce austerity policies.
(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing
by Ruth Pitchford)