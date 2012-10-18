KUWAIT Oct 18 Kuwaiti authorities arrested two
opposition politicians on Thursday and interrogated a third
after they made comments seen as criticising the country's
ruler, an interior ministry official said.
The former members of parliament spoke at an opposition-led
rally of about 5,000 people on Monday where Kuwaitis later
clashed with riot police.
With the uprisings which have swept through much of the Arab
world aggravating tensions between the elected parliament and a
government dominated by the Al-Sabah ruling family, oil-rich
Kuwait has been sensitive towards dissent.
The three politicians had also spoken at other opposition
gatherings before the demonstration over voting rules to be used
in a parliamentary election expected later this year. It was not
immediately clear which remarks were deemed illegal.
Former lawmakers Bader al-Dahum and Falah al-Sawwagh were
taken into police custody, the official said. Khaled al-Tahus,
also a former MP, was summoned for questioning by the
prosecution service.
However Musallam al-Barrak, a prominent opposition figure,
had not been arrested. He had appealed directly to Emir Sheikh
Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah on Monday to avoid "autocratic rule".
Although Kuwait allows more freedom of speech than some of
its fellow Gulf states, the emir is seen as untouchable and is
referred to as "immune and inviolable" in the constitution.
Sheikh Sabah dissolved parliament last week and opposition
figures say they fear the cabinet will try to push through new
voting rules that could help pro-government candidates.
The OPEC member state has experienced regular demonstrations
since last year, stemming from the long-running struggle between
the cabinet and a parliament where mainly Islamist and tribal
lawmakers had formed a majority opposition bloc.
Sheikh Sabah, 83, has the final say in state matters and he
picks the prime minister who in turn selects a cabinet. Senior
positions are dominated by ruling family members.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Myra MacDonald)