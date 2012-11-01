KUWAIT Nov 1 Kuwaiti authorities have decided
to free a prominent opposition politician on bail after charging
him with insulting the ruling emir, his lawyer said on Thursday.
Although OPEC member Kuwait has avoided the kind of mass
pro-democracy unrest seen in other Arab countries, tensions have
mounted between the elected parliament and the government,
dominated by the Al-Sabah family, ahead of a December vote.
Musallam al-Barrak, an outspoken former member of parliament
was picked up from his home on Monday night, two weeks after a
protest rally at which he made rare critical remarks directed at
the emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah.
Police in the major Gulf oil-producing state used tear gas
and smoke bombs on Wednesday to disperse protesters marching on
a prison where Barrak was being held, witnesses said.
"He will be released in a few hours and they will tell us
when the court will look into his case later on," lawyer
Mohammed Abdulqader al-Jassem said, adding that the bail was set
at 10,000 dinars ($35,545).
Prosecutors have charged Barrak with encroaching on the
pillars of the Gulf state, insulting the emir and infringing his
authorities.
Demonstrations about local issues often occur in Kuwait, a
U.S. ally in the region, but violence has been rare. On Oct. 22
olice used tear gas and baton charges to break up another
demonstration, witnesses said.
On Wednesday, the Interior Ministry said security forces had
scattered rioters who had blocked streets and assaulted police
with stones and bottles, according to a statement carried by the
state news agency KUNA.
It said members of special forces also were charged by
drivers who tried to run them over, injuring five in two
separate incidents. The ministry said it made some arrests and
warned further protests would be dealt with harshly.
The Gulf Arab state has banned unregistered gatherings of
more than 20 people on roads or in other public locations.
Kuwaiti opposition politicians, groups and their supporters
plan a protest rally on Nov. 4 over changes to the election law
which some have criticised as an attempt to give pro-government
candidates an advantage in parliamentary elections on Dec. 1.
The government says the amendments were needed to preserve
national unity.
The opposition politicians have said they will boycott the
vote, the second this year. An opposition bloc, made up of
Islamists, liberal and tribal lawmakers, won a majority at the
last elections in February.