KUWAIT Dec 3 Kuwait's government will resign on
Monday in line with constitutional rules, its foreign minister
said, a step designed to make way for a new cabinet in the Gulf
Arab state after a snap parliamentary election two days ago.
The election was the second this year in the oil-producing
nation, where a series of assemblies have collapsed due to a
long-running power struggle between the parliament and the
cabinet, in which the emir's ruling family holds the top posts.
More than half the members of parliament elected on Saturday
are newcomers to the 50-seat National Assembly. The chamber is
expected to be more cooperative with the government than its
predecessor after an opposition boycott of the poll and protests
that divided the OPEC member and U.S. ally.
Under the constitution, a new government must be formed
before the first session of the new parliament, which must take
place within two weeks of the ballot.
"The government will resign (today) after the announcement
of the parliamentary election results," Foreign Minister Sheikh
Sabah Khaled al-Sabah said.
"The emir will consult on the appointment of the prime
minister and then there will be the formation of the
government."
Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah is expected to pick his
prime minister next week, who will in turn form a cabinet that
will be announced on Dec. 14, said Kuwait's al-Watan daily,
which is owned by a member of the ruling family. Parliament is
expected to hold its first session on Dec. 16.