* Speculation finance minister may step down
* Row over questioning session in National Assembly
* Kuwait could face deeper political crisis - analyst
KUWAIT, May 23 A meeting of Kuwait's parliament
was cancelled on Wednesday when the cabinet boycotted the
session after a row over plans by opposition lawmakers to quiz
the embattled finance minister.
Local media and analysts say Finance Minister Mustapha
al-Shamali may step down rather than face a vote of no
confidence and risk triggering a deeper political crisis.
The minister was not available for comment on Wednesday when
contacted by telephone, but a senior government official said
Shamali would go through with the questioning session.
"Finance Minister Mustapha al-Shamali will not resign before
stepping up to be interrogated," al-Rai newspaper said, citing
sources.
Opposition lawmakers want to quiz Shamali over alleged
financial irregularities in departments he oversees. Shamali has
repeatedly rejected the accusations but said he was willing to
be face questions according to parliamentary rules.
The cabinet walked out of Tuesday's session, saying the
current plan to question Shamali was unconstitutional because it
merged two separate requests from MPs.
On Wednesday, the cabinet did not arrive for the session,
signalling a rise in tensions between Kuwait's government and
parliament.
"This is a political show. If he goes through one "grilling"
session, I think he will resign afterwards because it is almost
certain he cannot win a confidence vote," said Ghanim al-Najjar,
political science professor at Kuwait University.
"If not there is a possibility of a snap election, this is
growing by the hour," he said.
Kuwait's al-Watan newspaper, which is close to the ruling
family, speculated in an editorial last week that Shamali may
step down as finance minister as part of a cabinet reshuffle.
The major oil producer ushered in its fourth parliament in
six years after a snap election in February which was triggered
by another political row between the government and parliament.
Opposition, mainly Islamist MPs, won a majority of seats.
Political turmoil in the Gulf state has held up decisions on
large investment projects and scared away foreign investors,
analysts and bankers say.
While Kuwait has one of the most democratic governing
systems in the region, political parties are banned and
opposition politicians instead form blocs in parliament. They
put pressure on the government through such "grilling" sessions.
"Today's session was adjourned because some Members of
Parliament still insist on merging two grilling motions filed
against Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Mustapha
al-Shamali," state news agency KUNA said.
Shamali, 69, has worked in Kuwait's Finance Ministry for
more than four decades. He first became finance minister in 2007
and held on to the position through several cabinet reshuffles
and questioning sessions in parliament.
Kuwaiti opposition parliamentarians accused the previous
administration of links to illicit financial transfers abroad in
a separate political row.
A Kuwaiti judicial tribunal has cleared the most senior
figure, former Prime Minister Sheikh Nasser al-Mohammad
al-Sabah, of any wrongdoing. A separate
parliamentary inquiry is ongoing.
Sheikh Nasser's government resigned last year following the
accusations from opposition lawmakers.
(Reporting by Mahmoud Harby and Sylvia Westall; Editing by Jon
Hemming)