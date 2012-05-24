KUWAIT May 24 Kuwait's finance minister braced for a likely vote of no confidence on Thursday, orchestrated by opposition lawmakers who will question him in parliament over alleged financial irregularities in departments he oversees.

Mustapha al-Shamali, who has repeatedly rejected the accusations, may resign rather than face the confidence vote, which he is unlikely to win, Kuwaiti media and analysts say.

On Wednesday the whole cabinet boycotted a parliamentary session it had been asked to attend after a row over the plans to question Shamali. The minister would attend on Thursday, the country's information minister said in a statement carried by state-run news agency KUNA.

Political upheaval is not new to the major oil producer, which ushered in its fourth parliament in six years after a snap election in February. Opposition, mainly Islamist, MPs won a majority of seats in that ballot, which was triggered by another political row between the government and parliament.

The infighting has held up decisions on large investment projects and scared away foreign investors, analysts and bankers say.

Shamali, a 69-year-old finance ministry veteran, has not commented on the speculation he might resign. A senior government minister said on Wednesday he would not resign before the parliamentary grilling.

The lawmakers' eight-point motion cites "violations on the part of Kuwait Investment Authority," the country's sovereign wealth fund, and irregularities related to the Customs Department, the Al-Zour Plant company, wages, and other issues, KUNA said.

While Kuwait has one of the most open systems of government in the Gulf region, political parties are banned and opposition politicians instead form blocs in parliament.

They put pressure on the government through the "grillings", which ministers must comply with. A similar process targeting the former prime minister led to the resignation of the previous government.

Shamali became finance minister in 2007 and held on to the position through several questionings in parliament and cabinet reshuffles.

(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by John Stonestreet)