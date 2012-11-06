KUWAIT Nov 6 Kuwait's ruler said on Tuesday
there would be no leniency towards threats to "the security of
the homeland", two days after police broke up an unauthorised
protest against new voting rules.
OPEC member Kuwait allows more dissent than some of its
fellow Gulf states but in recent weeks protests have spread to
the streets outside designated rally areas, resulting in clashes
between demonstrators and police.
"I would like to emphasize that there will be no leniency
towards events that would prejudice the security of the homeland
and the safety of citizens," Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah
said, according to a statement published by state news agency
KUNA.
He told security chiefs at a meeting at his palace there
would not be "any leniency in the application of the law".
"Today we are required to choose between the rule of law and
the constitution and stick to it, to the road of safety, or to
pursue chaos and infringe on the powers of the responsible
constitutional authorities," he said.
Opposition figures say amendments to the election law passed
by decree last month are an attempt to give pro-government
candidates an advantage in parliamentary polls on Dec. 1. The
emir has said the changes aim to preserve national unity.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; editing by Andrew Roche)