KUWAIT Nov 7 Kuwaiti opposition groups plan to
unite in protest against new voting rules at a rally on Sunday,
a politician said, a week after authorities broke up an
unauthorised demonstration.
Kuwait tolerates more dissent than some other Gulf states
but in recent weeks police have used tear gas and smoke bombs to
disperse thousands of Kuwaitis protesting ahead of a Dec. 1
election.
Opposition leaders say the amendments passed by decree last
month are an attempt to give pro-government candidates an
advantage in the poll, which they say they will boycott.
The frequent rallies usually take place peacefully in Erada
Square, a designated protest area opposite parliament, but some
have spread to the streets beyond and resulted in clashes. The
government says demonstrations outside designated areas or
without permits are illegal.
Opposition groups plan "a large rally" in the square on Nov.
11 to mark the 50th anniversary of the constitution, former
opposition lawmaker Waleed al-Tabtabie wrote on Twitter.
Opposition lawmakers include Islamists, tribal MPs and
liberals who have joined together with youth groups in protests.
Kuwait's ruler, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, said on
Tuesday there would be no leniency towards threats to "the
security of the homeland".
"Today we are required to choose between the rule of law and
the constitution and stick to it, to the road of safety, or to
pursue chaos and infringe on the powers of the responsible
constitutional authorities," the emir said.
Protesters in Kuwait, an OPEC member state and a U.S. ally,
have not called for radical political change, and the country
has avoided the mass popular unrest experienced in some other
Arab states.
Rallies have focused on local issues such as the voting
rules and reforms, such as allowing an elected government, more
political accountability or for the creation of political
parties, which are banned.
The emir has said the changes aim to preserve national
unity.