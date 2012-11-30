* Opposition politicians not taking part in Saturday's
election
* Protesters oppose changes to voting rules imposed by emir
* Government of U.S. ally urges Kuwaitis to vote, not
protest
By Sylvia Westall
KUWAIT, Nov 30 Tens of thousands of people
marched in Kuwait on Friday calling for a voter boycott, a day
before a parliamentary election that looks unlikely to defuse
tensions in the U.S.-allied, oil-producing Gulf country.
Political activists and opposition politicians, who have
already said they will not stand in the election, called the
rally to protest at a decree that changed voting rules. They say
it will skew the outcome in favour of pro-government candidates.
"The people want to bring down the decree!" demonstrators
chanted, a spinoff from the main slogan in popular uprisings
that have ousted four autocratic Arab rulers since early 2011.
But Kuwait's disaffected say they seek democratic reform,
not revolution in the mould of Arab Spring revolts elsewhere.
Kuwait's ruling emir said the amendments to voting rules were
made to preserve national security and stability.
Marchers in the "Nation's Dignity" rally set off at 3 p.m.
(1200 GMT) from various locations in Kuwait City, converged on
the main, palm tree-lined coastal road and proceeded toward the
landmark Kuwait Towers on the northeast side of the capital.
They waved balloons, national flags and banners, wore orange
clothing - the colour representing the boycott - and sang songs.
There was a light police presence and no sign of the armoured
trucks and riot officers deployed against previous marches.
"This (voting rule) change is against our rights,"
28-year-old social worker Abdul Mohsen said. "There is
corruption in the government. We want to fight corruption."
Bader al-Bader, an unemployed 33-year-old said: "The
government does not believe in having the real democracy that
most people believe in nowadays. They believe Kuwait is just a
big bag of money and an oil rig."
Kuwait has the most open political system among the Gulf
Arab states and the government authorised Friday's march, hoping
to see the opposition let off steam before the vote.
In dispute is the nature of political power. Parliament has
legislative powers and the ability to question ministers. But
the emir, head of the Al-Sabah family that has ruled Kuwait for
250 years, appoints the prime minister who chooses the cabinet.
The emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, used emergency
powers in October to cut the number of votes per citizen to one
from four, saying the change would fix a flawed system and
maintain security and stability.
The government says opposition lawmakers use parliament to
settle scores rather than helping pass laws needed for economic
development. Opposition politicians accuse the government of
mismanagement and have called for an elected cabinet.
POWER STRUGGLE
The Gulf Arab state has held four parliamentary elections
since 2006, after a series of assemblies collapsed due to the
power struggle between elected lawmakers and the government that
has held up investment and economic reforms.
Opposition lawmakers won around two-thirds of the 50-seat
National Assembly in February and formed a bloc that put
pressure on the government, forcing two ministers from office.
In the past, candidates called on supporters to cast
additional ballots for their allies. Supporters of that system
say such informal affiliations are crucial in a country where
political parties are banned.
"I am conscious that there are those who have called for a
boycott of the election," Information Minister Sheikh Mohammad
al-Mubarak al-Sabah said late on Thursday.
"I find this of great regret and I hope to the bottom of my
heart that the 400,000-plus Kuwaitis who have the ability to
cast their vote for their preferred candidate will exercise
their democratic right to do so."
With opposition lawmakers opting out, the incoming
parliament will include many political newcomers, and it remains
to be seen whether the assembly will have a less confrontational
relationship with the government than before.
A low turnout would undermine parliament's legitimacy in the
eyes of many Kuwaitis and could aggravate tensions on the
street, diplomats and analysts say.
"The emir changed the voting rules. We believe the change
has to come with the parliament. It is the parliament that
represents the people," said protester Hanouf, 40, a marketing
specialist who declined to give her second name.
She said current election candidates were mostly new and
unqualified with "no clue how to be in parliament or politics".
The opposition, a disparate collection of moderate
Islamists, Salafis and populist politicians, dominated
parliament until it was dissolved after a June court ruling.
The opposition has won the backing of youth groups who have
already helped organise protests against the voting rule change.
Kuwaitis often hold protest rallies outside parliament. But
recent marches in the streets beyond, which authorities said
were unlicensed, were broken up by police using tear gas, smoke
bombs and baton charges.