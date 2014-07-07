KUWAIT, July 7 A prominent Kuwaiti opposition
politician whose detention last week set off a wave of sometimes
violent protests in the oil-rich Gulf Arab state was freed on
bail on Monday, his lawyer said.
Musallam al-Barrak, who had been detained for questioning
after allegedly insulting Kuwait's judiciary, has long been at
loggerheads with the authorities over changes made in 2012 to an
election law which he and other opposition politicians said were
intended to prevent them taking power.
One of Barrak's lawyers, Mohammed Abdel-Kader al-Jassim,
said a Kuwaiti court on Monday had ordered the former lawmaker
be freed on payment of a 5,000-dinar ($17,700) bail and delayed
his case until September.
Police used smoke bombs late on Sunday to disperse hundreds
of Barrak's supporters as they tried to march from the Grand
Mosque to the main court complex in Kuwait City to demand his
release. The police said the demonstrators had failed to obtain
a licence for their march.
Kuwait's Supreme Judicial Council filed a complaint against
Barrak after he made a public speech in June alleging corruption
in the judiciary.
OPEC producer Kuwait, a U.S. ally, allows more political
freedom than other Gulf Arab states. It has a lively press and
an elected parliament, but has also banned public gatherings of
more than 20 people without a permit.
Last week, Kuwait vowed to deal firmly with pro-Barrak
protesters after it accused them of throwing stones, burning car
tyres and blocking roads during their demonstrations.
Barrak, who draws support from some of Kuwait's powerful
tribes, was sentenced to jail for insulting the ruling emir in
2013. His arrest and conviction triggered a series of street
protests and he was later acquitted.
Unrest flared in 2012 after the emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed
al-Sabah, changed the electoral law before a parliamentary
election in December that year.
Barrak and other opposition groups said the move was
intended to deny them a majority, and they boycotted the poll.
($1 = 0.2819 Kuwaiti dinars)
