KUWAIT, Oct 30 Kuwaiti authorities arrested an
opposition leader late on Monday after he made comments viewed
as critical of the Gulf Arab state's ruler, a political activist
said.
Musallam al-Barrak, a former lawmaker and a prominent figure
in the nationalist Popular Action Bloc, was arrested on Monday
night following a news conference at his house where he called
on the government to abide by the constitution.
His arrest seems likely to fuel political tensions in the
oil exporting state, which has seen some violent protests in
recent weeks following changes to the country's electoral law
that critics say will hamper the opposition in a parliamentary
ballot scheduled for Dec. 1.
At an opposition-led rally on Oct. 15 where Kuwaiti
civilians clashed with riot police, Barrak appealed to Emir
Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah to avoid "autocratic rule".
Although Kuwait allows more freedom of speech than some
other Gulf states, the emir, who has the last say in state
affairs, is considered "immune and inviolable" in the
constitution.
"Members of the state security service came in with an
arrest warrant and he (Barrak) is now being held at the state
security department," activist Ahmad al-Dayeen told Reuters.
He described the arrest as a serious development that could
have an impact on protest rallies scheduled for Nov. 4.
With the uprisings which have swept through much of the Arab
world aggravating tensions between Kuwait's elected parliament
and a government dominated by the Al-Sabah ruling family, the
OPEC member state has shown limited tolerance for dissent.
Last week, authorities released three former opposition
lawmakers accused of criticising the emir and four people
arrested for taking part in protests this month. A court hearing
for the former MPs was set for Nov. 13.
Tens of thousands protested the electoral law reforms, which
were ordered by the emir, leading to some of the worst violence
in the country's recent history.
The opposition has said it will boycott the Dec. 1 election.
Kuwait's oil wealth and generous welfare state has helped it
avoid the kind of uprisings that toppled leaders elsewhere in
the region.
On Monday, credit agency Fitch warned Kuwait on that
further escalation of political protests could put its AA
sovereign rating under pressure despite the nation's strong
balance sheet.
(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing
by John Stonestreet)