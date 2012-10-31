* Opposition leader remanded for 10 days
* Case seen worsening tensions before election
* Barrak had told emir to avoid "autocratic rule"
By Ahmed Hagagy
KUWAIT, Oct 31 Kuwaiti police used teargas and
smoke bombs on Wednesday to disperse thousands of protesters
marching on a prison where an opposition leader is being held on
charges of insulting the emir, witnesses said.
The unrest comes amid rising tension caused by changes to
the election law which the opposition had condemned as an
attempt to give pro-government candidates an advantage in
parliamentary elections on Dec. 1. The opposition are boycotting
the poll.
Defence lawyers said on Wednesday prosecutors had charged
Musallam al-Barrack on three counts related to a speech in which
he made critical remarks about the 83-year-old emir, and ordered
him held for 10 days pending further questioning.
Thousands later marched towards the prison demanding
Barrak's release. Some carried a poster showing Barrak behind
bars. "Set free the conscience of the nation, Musallam
al-Barrak," a caption read.
Police ordered the crowd to disperse and then used teargas
and smoke bombs.
Although Kuwait has avoided the upheavals seen in other Arab
nations last year, tensions have escalated in parliament between
the majority opposition bloc, made up of Islamists and tribal
figures, and the cabinet, dominated by the al-Sabah family.
The Interior Ministry said security forces dispersed rioters
who had blocked streets and assaulted police with stones and
bottles, according to a statement carried by the state news
agency KUNA.
It said members of special forces also were charged by
drivers who tried to run them over, injuring five in two
separate incidents. The ministry said it made some arrests and
warned further protests would be dealt with harshly.
There were further reports of further violence said to have
been caused by security forces trying to storm an area outside
Kuwait city, where members of Barrak's al-Mutair tribe live, but
it was not immediately possible to verify the reports.
Police on Tuesday blocked a crowd of 1,500 people who tried
to hold a protest in solidarity with Barrak at the Palace of
Justice, forcing the demonstrators to move to a square near the
parliament building.
"AUTOCRATIC RULE"
Barrak, an outspoken former member of parliament, was picked
up from his home on Monday, two weeks after an opposition rally
at which he made rare critical remarks about the emir, Sheikh
Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah. At the rally, Barrak had appealed to
Sheikh Sabah to avoid "autocratic rule".
Prosecutors have charged him with encroaching on the pillars
of the emirate, insulting the emir and infringing his authority,
said a defence lawyer who asked not to be named.
He said prosecutors had ordered Barrak held for 10 days
pending investigation and transferred him to the central prison.
Kuwait allows more free speech than some of its neighbours,
but the constitution says the emir is "immune and inviolable".
Insulting him carries a penalty of up to five years in jail.
Three other former lawmakers were earlier detained on
similar charges, questioned and freed on bail pending trial,
scheduled to start on Nov. 13.
ELECTION BOYCOTT
When the emir ordered changes to electoral rules, the
opposition announced a boycott of the election and organised one
of the biggest protests in Kuwait's recent history, bringing
tens of thousands onto the streets.
At least 29 people and 11 policemen were wounded at the Oct.
21 demonstration, which security forces tried to break up with
teargas and stun grenades. Police also detained more than 15
people, most of whom were later freed, activists said.
The government has since banned gatherings of more than 20
people and pushed ahead with preparations for the election.
The Information Minister told a news conference that
candidate registration began on Wednesday under new rules that
allow each voter to pick one candidate instead of four, as
previously.
The minister said that under the changes, which also include
setting up an election commission, each candidate will get a
slot to discuss his or her platform on state television.
Kuwait has a more open political system than other Gulf
states, allowing some parliamentary scrutiny over government
decisions. But the emir retains most levers of power, including
appointing the prime minister and dissolving parliament.
Kuwaiti lawyer and opposition activist Mohammed Abdulqader
al-Jassem said Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which
jointly intervened last year to help Bahrain quell unrest led by
its Shi'ite majority, should stay out of Kuwait's affairs.
"If Kuwait's 'democracy' failed to move to your countries
over the past five decades, the movement for change, marches and
demonstrations and protests may be easier, and it will not take
a long time," he wrote on his website in a message to Saudi King
Abdullah and UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.
His posting won a swift rebuke from the Foreign Ministry,
which called it "unacceptable interference" in the affairs of
the two neighbours and said it went against Kuwait's interests.