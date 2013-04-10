* Police keep distance from rally
* Protesters demand release of jailed activists
KUWAIT, April 10 Hundreds of Kuwaitis held an
opposition rally outside the country's main court complex late
on Wednesday, calling for the release of activists charged with
insulting the Gulf Arab state's ruler and for steps towards
political reform.
Major oil producer Kuwait has avoided the kind of severe
unrest that has rocked the Arab region over the past two years
but demonstrations about local issues are common and generally
tolerated.
People sat on chairs set out in front of a stage in a park
and listened to speeches from activists. Police gathered outside
the entrance to the court complex but kept their distance from
the rally, which was peaceful.
Several people wore orange items of clothing, a mark of a
protest movement that peaked towards the end of last year with a
march of tens of thousands on the eve of a parliamentary
election. Protests have dwindled significantly since then.
"We are looking for our rights, for our right to freedom of
speech, the freedom to express your opinion," participant Ghalia
al-Ajmi said. She said the rally was part of a series of
gatherings aimed at educating people on such topics.
Rights groups say at least 25 people have been charged with
offending Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, mainly on social
media websites such as Twitter.
Several have already been sentenced to jail terms of up to
five years and some of those under arrest have been housed in
the court complex, known as the Justice Palace.
"We are here because we are looking to repair the electoral
system. We are looking for a fully elected government,"
participant Nasser al-Osami said at the start of the gathering.
Many of the arrests came after a series of street protests
and online debate last year over changes to an electoral law
passed by the emir, who is described as "immune and inviolable"
in the constitution and shielded from public criticism by the
penal code.
The emir said the old voting system was flawed and that his
changes were necessary for security and stability. Opposition
lawmakers said the changes, made six weeks before the election,
would limit their prospects and boycotted the vote.
Kuwaiti government officials say they free speech is
enshrined in the constitution, but that the state must enforce
the law. The country allows more freedom of expression than
other Gulf Arab states.
Local media reported this week that the government has
drafted a new media law which would make remarks offensive to
the emir and senior ruling family members punishable by fines of
up to 300,000 Kuwaiti dinars ($1 million). This would include
comments made on social media sites as well as in traditional
media, daily al-Qabas reported.
The government has not disclosed details of the draft law,
which would still need parliamentary approval, but the
Information Minister has said it is not meant to stifle freedom
of expression, according to the state news agency KUNA.
"The law aims to maintain the stability of Kuwait's friendly
ties with countries around the globe, it will add value to the
media," KUNA quoted Sheikh Salman al-Sabah as saying on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.2849 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Michael Roddy)