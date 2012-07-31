* Sheikh Meshaal wrote about corruption, political reform
* Politician arrested for inciting sectarian strife
By Sylvia Westall
KUWAIT, July 31 Police released a member of
Kuwait's Al-Sabah ruling family on Sunday after holding him for
several days over remarks on Twitter in which he accused the
authorities of corruption and called for political reforms, a
rights activist said.
Kuwaiti authorities detained Sheikh Meshaal al-Malik
Al-Sabah on Thursday, Anwar al-Rasheed, secretary general of the
Gulf Forum for Civil Societies, told Reuters.
While Kuwait has one of the most open political systems in
the Gulf, the head of the ruling family, the emir Sheikh Sabah
al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, has the final say in political matters.
Elected lawmakers and media commentators often attack the
government and senior ruling family members over policy although
criticism of the emir is forbidden.
"(Sheikh Meshaal) is unhappy about the situation in Kuwait
and the royal family...In some tweets he talked about
corruption. These are very hard messages from someone who is in
the royal family. That's why they arrested him," Rasheed said.
"If I talk like him, nobody listens because I am one of the
Kuwaiti people but coming from the royal family, it is hard for
them," he added.
Attempts to reach officials from Kuwait's Interior Ministry
were unsuccessful. Rasheed said police had interrogated Sheikh
Meshaal but did not charge him over the comments on the
micro-blogging site which is hugely popular in Kuwait.
Political power in the major oil producer is concentrated in
one branch of the Al-Sabah family, the descendents of Mubarak
al-Kabeer.
Sheikh Meshaal comes from another branch of the family and
tensions between different groups have helped fuel political
instability. Meshaal told his 26,000 followers on Twitter he
aimed to stand for parliament in the next election.
He criticised authorities for corruption and ignoring the
will of the people, and described "a constitution full of holes
that is not being followed", in a Twitter message on July 23. twitter.com/meshalmalek
SECTARIAN TENSIONS
In another sign of Kuwait's sensitivity to certain topics on
Twitter, authorities arrested a politician and charged him with
inciting sectarian strife, a statement from the ruler's
headquarters said on Tuesday.
Former MP Mohammad al-Juwaihel was charged with trying to
"compromise the social fabric and instigate tribal and sectarian
divides," the statement on state news agency KUNA said.
"We condemn with deepest censure the statements and remarks
made through social and other media which offended a group
within the Kuwaiti society," it added.
"The law shall be imposed without any slack against...all
who compromise national unity and harmony."
Juwaihel, a centrist politician, was accused of insulting
one of Kuwait's tribes on Twitter, news site al-Rai reported.
Although Kuwait has largely been spared the sectarian
violence between Sunni and Shi'ite Muslims that has flared
elsewhere in the region, the government is constantly aware of
the potential for tensions to boil over.
Shi'ites are thought to number between 20 to 30 percent of
Kuwait's 1.1 million nationals. Some occupy senior positions in
parliament, the media and business. The ruling family is Sunni.
In June a Kuwaiti court sentenced Hamad al-Naqi, a Shi'ite,
to 10 years in jail for endangering state security by insulting
the Prophet Mohammad and the Sunni rulers of Saudi Arabia and
Bahrain on Twitter.
In April, Sunni writer Mohammad al-Mulaifi was sentenced to
seven years in jail and fined nearly $18,000 after a court ruled
that he had posted falsehoods on Twitter about sectarian
divisions in Kuwait and had insulted the Shi'ite faith.
The recent cases have prompted the government and lawmakers
to push for new laws for social media that mirror those
governing Kuwait's traditional media.
