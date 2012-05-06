* Former PM quizzed about corruption allegations
* He denies any wrongdoing
* Highest level inquiry into former PM to date
KUWAIT, May 6 A judicial tribunal in Kuwait has
questioned the former prime minister, a member of the royal
family, over allegations he was complicit in illicit financial
transactions abroad, a source with knowledge of the matter and a
newspaper said on Sunday.
Sheikh Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah's government resigned
last year after some opposition lawmakers accused it of having
made a series of illegal financial transfers via Kuwait's
overseas embassies.
He was questioned last week by a tribunal that has
jurisdiction over past and present ministers as part of an
ongoing inquiry into alleged graft under the previous
administration, the source said, confirming a report in al-Sabah
newspaper.
Sheikh Nasser, a nephew of Kuwait's ruler, has denied any
wrongdoing. The source declined to be named because of the
sensitivity of the investigation.
Sheikh Nasser's lawyer was not immediately available for
comment.
It is the first time that a complaint against a former prime
minister and a member of the ruling al-Sabah family has been
investigated at such a high level in the Gulf oil producer.
The tribunal will now question members of parliament as
witnesses to the alleged events, the newspaper said.
A source in the public prosecutor's office said earlier this
year that a court would investigate a complaint against Sheikh
Nasser over the allegations.
When the issue first came to light last year protesters and
opposition lawmakers staged a series of demonstrations outside
parliament that culminated in the storming of the chamber,
eventually forcing the government to resign and triggering the
dissolution of the assembly.
A snap election in February gave Islamist-led opposition
candidates a majority in parliament.
Since then, opposition MPs have quizzed the current prime
minister, Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah, over his handling of
the investigation, highlighting continued discord in the
region's most outspoken parliament.
He was quizzed again by a parliamentary panel on Saturday,
al-Sabah reported.
(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy and Sylvia Westall; Editing by
Andrew Osborn)