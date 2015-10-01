* Only one PPP deal done in the past
* New law makes bank financing easier
* Foreigners may compete on more level playing field
* Bureaucracy, politics could continue to hinder projects
* But government hopes incentives to reduce delays, overruns
By Ahmed Hagagy
KUWAIT, Oct 1 Kuwait will invite private
investors, including foreigners, to take part over the next two
years in nine infrastructure projects worth about $36 billion,
under a new law designed to facilitate such deals, an official
said.
The country has huge construction plans, ranging from power
stations and sewage and waste treatment facilities to railway
and metro systems. But the plunge in oil prices since last year
has slashed its revenues.
So rather than assuming the full cost of construction, the
government wants increasingly to use public-private partnerships
(PPPs), in which private investors take stakes in projects, bear
part of the risk and share profits from operating them.
"This has become an inevitable necessity because it reduces
the burden on the state budget in light of falling oil prices,"
Adel Mohammad al-Roumi, the president of the Kuwait Authority
for Partnership Projects, which will oversee PPPs, said in an
interview.
In the past, Kuwait has completed only one PPP deal.
Projects have been delayed or cancelled because of red tape,
uncertainty over legal terms and political tensions between the
cabinet and parliament, which have hindered planning.
But a new PPP law which took effect this year may help to
break the logjam, partly by making it easier for investors to
raise money. While it was hard for banks to obtain security for
loans under the old rules, the new law allows a range of assets
to be used as collateral, including the developer's shares.
"The new PPP law and its implementation regulations are a
positive step for Kuwaiti PPPs and resolve a number of
challenges that were present under the previous regime," global
law firm Ashurst, which has advised on projects in the country,
said in a report.
Successful PPP projects in Kuwait could spur such deals in
other Gulf Arab states, which also want to save money in an era
of low oil prices. Dubai published a new PPP law last month.
THE NEW LAW
Kuwait's new law provides for creation of joint stock
companies to handle projects, with Kuwaiti citizens owning 50
percent of such firms, the government 6 to 24 percent and
foreign investors the remainder.
Roumi said his authority would in the next few months invite
expressions of interest from investors in seven projects costing
about $10 billion. Among them, bids are expected within about
four months for a $1.3 billion to 1.7 billion electricity
generation and water desalination project at al-Zour, with the
winners likely to be announced next March, he said.
About 70 to 80 percent of funding for these projects would
come from banks, which authorities hope will stimulate the local
banking system. The rest would be provided by investors in the
joint stock companies.
In the longer term, PPPs will be used for two much bigger
projects, Roumi said. Kuwait aims to start building a $6 billion
railway in 2016, having it ready to connect to a planned
regional network in 2018. It also plans a $20 billion project to
construct an urban metro system.
The government hopes PPPs will reduce the delays and cost
overruns which have plagued past projects. Private investors
will not get major payments until projects are operating,
creating an incentive to complete construction on time and
within budget.
Success in Kuwait's PPP drive is not assured. Bureaucracy
and politics may continue to slow projects. Nevertheless,
Ashurst said the new law could make Kuwait considerably more
attractive for foreign investors.
"The new PPP law includes provisions for foreign investors
to compete on a more level playing field with Kuwaiti
companies," Ashurst's report said, adding that the new rules
amounted to an easing of restrictions on foreign ownership of
project companies.
(Writing by Andrew Torchia)