* About 4,000 protesters gather near parliament
* Calls for full parliamentary democracy growing
* Opposition lawmakers had repeatedly tried to quiz cabinet
KUWAIT, June 26 Thousands of Kuwaitis protested
on Tuesday against a court ruling that effectively dissolved a
parliament dominated by opposition Islamists and reinstated the
previous, more government-friendly, assembly.
They packed Erada square opposite parliament in the OPEC-oil
producer and chanted "we will not surrender", after lawmakers
decried the ruling as a coup against the constitution and called
for protests.
"We came here to say no to the previous parliament because
its members were corrupt," said Khaled al-Khalifa, 24. "They
stole the people's money."
Kuwait has long prided itself on having a fully elected
parliament with legislative power and lively debate - unique in
a region ruled by autocrats who tolerate little dissent - but
the ruling al-Sabah family maintains a firm grip on state
affairs.
Key cabinet posts are held by al Sabah family members and
the 83-year-old emir, who has the last say in politics, reserves
the right to dissolve parliament at will.
"The parliament was under attack because it went out of (the
government's) control," Adel al-Damkhi, a Salafi Islamist member
of the annulled assembly, told throngs of protesters at Erada
square, scene of several anti-government protests.
"We can't accept less than a government that is elected by
the people."
Another lawmaker, Obeid al-Wasmi, said some members of the
previous parliament should be investigated for corruption rather
than reinstalling the assembly.
"We have a government that doesn't listen, doesn't see and
all it does is deceiving the people," he said. "Kuwait is not a
chicken farm."
EMBOLDENED
The protest, which gathered at least 4,000 people, according
to a Reuters witness, was marked by a lack of a security
presence.
The Gulf state has ushered in four parliaments in six years
and was rattled by regular demonstrations last year, including
one in November in which hundreds of men stormed parliament to
press for the sacking of the premier at that time, who they
implicated in a corruption scandal he was later cleared of.
And while it has escaped the kind of mass popular protests
that has forced four Arab dictators out of office, those
uprisings have heightened opposition calls for a full
parliamentary democracy.
During their four months in parliament, opposition lawmakers
emboldened by their success at the polls repeatedly sought to
grill cabinet members, forcing the resignation of two, including
the finance minister.
The cabinet, formed in February following the snap
parliamentary election now ruled void, submitted its resignation
on Monday in a step that could pave a way out of the crisis.
Pro-government MPs have been demanding the reinstated
assembly, which the emir dissolved in December last year
following months of bickering with the government, be allowed to
finish its term, while opponents have threatened to block any
attempt to convene it.
Optimists hope the move will give Kuwait another chance to
break out of a crippling political cycle that has seen eight
governments come and go in just six years and hindered any major
economic reforms.
