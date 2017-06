DUBAI Nov 15 Saudi Al Rajhi Bank has begun preliminary talks with private and public sectors owners of stock in Kuwait Finance House on buying an "influential share", Kuwait's Alrai newspaper reported on Tuesday.

A share price of between 1.2 and 1.4 Kuwaiti dinars has been discussed, the paper said, citing "banking sources".

The sources did not indicate how large of a share Rajhi Bank is seeking to acquire. (Writing by Andrew Hammond; Editing by Shaheen Pasha)