* Saudi lender said to be interested in "influential stake"
in KFH
* KFH says it has no information regarding the stake buy
* KFH shares up 2.25 pct after report
(Adds KFH statement, share price)
DUBAI, Nov 15 Saudi Al Rajhi Bank
has begun preliminary talks with private and public
sector stock owners of Kuwait Finance House on buying
an "influential share", Kuwait's Alrai newspaper reported on
Tuesday.
A share price of between 1.2 and 1.4 Kuwaiti dinars has been
discussed, the paper said, citing "banking sources".
KFH, the Gulf state's largest Islamic bank, said management
had no information of the reported stake buy in a statement to
the bourse
Shares of the company rose 3.4 percent to 920 fils on the
Kuwait bourse as at 0635 GMT. The Saudi stock exchange
was not open for trading at the time of writing.
The sources did not indicate to the newspaper how large of a
share Rajhi Bank is seeking to acquire.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair, Writing by Rachna Uppal)