DUBAI Dec 16 Kuwait's central bank decided on Wednesday to raise its discount rate by 0.25 percent to 2.25 percent, state news agency KUNA reported.

The central bank said the decision would come into effect from Thursday. KUNA cited the central bank governor as saying the decision to raise the rate was to guarantee the currency's competitiveness and attractiveness.

The announcement came shortly after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates for the first time in nine years. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)