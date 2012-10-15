KUWAIT Oct 15 Almost half the office space in
Kuwait's financial centre lies empty after plans to become a
regional business hub rivalling Dubai were wrecked by the
financial crisis and the difficulties of doing business in the
Gulf state.
Kuwait's economy has long been underpinned by its oil
production but growth in other sectors has only been moderate
and observers such as the International Monetary Fund have
stressed the need for Kuwait to diversify its economy.
Developers went on a building spree after the overthrow of
Iraq's Saddam Hussein in 2003, believing that businesses would
flock to Kuwait once the region stabilized.
But the financial crisis and an unfavourable regulatory and
infrastructure environment kept many companies away, with recent
political tensions putting off both local and foreign investors.
Unfinished tower blocks now dot the skyline of the capital
Kuwait City, where even prime locations struggle to fetch more
than half their rental value from before the crisis, real estate
officials said.
Occupancy in Kuwait City is 55 percent, said Tawfiq
al-Jarah, the head of the union of Kuwaiti real estate
companies.
"There is a glut of supply of office space," he said.
"Occupancy is the engine and dynamo of the property market."
"We sense that the government is taking this issue seriously
this time," Jarah said, adding that the government had indicated
it would rent spaces instead of building new offices.
The average monthly rental rate is 6.9 dinars ($24.55) per
square metre, compared to 13-14 dinars before the crisis, he
added. In the country as a whole there are 817,000 square metres
of office space and only 59 percent of that is occupied.
According to research by Kuwait Finance House, one of the
Gulf's biggest Islamic lenders, commercial property prices have
also halved in since 2008.
The downturn has hit real estate companies hard, with
several closing down or having their shares halted from trading
on the stock exchange.
Upheaval in the major OPEC oil producer has deterred foreign
investors. Kuwait consistently ranks lower than other Gulf Arab
states in global business and competitiveness rankings.
Political turmoil in Kuwait, which borders fellow oil
producers Saudi Arabia and Iraq and sits across the Gulf from
Iran, has also held up a 30 billion dinar development plan.
Last year the Kuwait Investment Authority, the country's
sovereign wealth fund, said it was setting up a real estate
portfolio with 1 billion dinars of capital to invest locally.
But market observers say they have yet to feel the effect.
(Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Toby Chopra)