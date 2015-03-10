KUWAIT, March 10 Kuwaiti property developer
Tamdeen Group said on Tuesday that it would build a $700 million
commercial and residential complex, one of the biggest
private-sector projects in the country and a sign that low oil
prices have not extinguished business confidence.
The project, on 350,000 square metres of waterfront at the
Sabah Al Ahmed Sea City, will include a shopping mall, three
residential towers, a marina accomodating over 900 boats and a
resort-style hotel, the group said.
Kuwait's state finances are heavily dependent on oil and are
being hit by the plunge of oil prices since last year. A Reuters
poll of analysts in January predicted gross domestic product
growth would fall to 2.0 percent this year from an estimated 2.5
percent in 2014 - slower growth rates than the other big Gulf
Arab oil exporters.
But the government has promised to use its huge financial
reserves to continue spending, preventing any severe economic
slump, and this seems to have shored up private sector sentiment
in many areas.
Tamdeen Group, which said it had $2 billion of projects in
the pipeline and includes listed company Tamdeen Real Estate Co
, did not say when it expected to complete the project.
Group chairman Mohammed Jassim Khalid Al Marzouq told a news
conference in Kuwait City that Tamdeen would use its own funds
for the project in addition to financing from external sources.
He did not elaborate.
