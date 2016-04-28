KUWAIT, April 28 Kuwait National Petroleum
Company (KNPC) has signed the first tranche of financing for its
multi-billion-dollar Clean Fuels Project on Thursday.
The first portion, coming from local lenders and lasting for
10 years, was worth 1.2 billion dinars ($3.98 billion) and was
led by National Bank of Kuwait and Kuwait Finance
House, Chairman Jamal al-Noori said at the signing
ceremony in Kuwait.
The chief executive of the state run refiner, Mohammed
al-Mutairi, had said last month the first tranche would be worth
900 million dinars.
Part of the country's 30 billion dinar economic development
plan, the Clean Fuels Project will upgrade and expand two of the
Gulf Arab state's largest existing refineries with a focus on
producing higher-value products such as diesel and kerosene for
export.
(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh;
Editing by David French)