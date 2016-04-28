(Includes forecast for second tranche, details)
KUWAIT, April 28 State-owned refiner Kuwait
National Petroleum Co (KNPC) signed on Thursday the first
tranche of financing for its multi-billion-dollar Clean Fuels
Project, a major plank of the country's economic development
plan.
The tranche, provided by local banks and lasting for 10
years, is worth 1.2 billion dinars ($3.98 billion) and led by
National Bank of Kuwait and Kuwait Finance House
, KNPC chairman Jamal al-Noori said at the signing
ceremony. Pricing details were not given.
KNPC chief executive Mohammed al-Mutairi had said last month
that the first tranche would be worth 900 million dinars. No
reason was given for the increase in size.
The second tranche of the loan, which will be arranged by
international lenders, is expected to be $6 billion and close by
the end of this year, KNPC acting chief executive Ahmad al-Jimaz
said at the ceremony.
The two tranches comprise about 70 per cent of the total
financing required for the project, while the remaining 30 per
cent will be financed from KNPC's own funds.
National Bank of Kuwait's share of the first tranche was
worth 400 million dinars, and Kuwait Finance House's portion was
275 million dinars, NBK's chief executive Isam al-Sager said at
the ceremony. Eleven banks, including five Islamic lenders, took
part in the first tranche.
Part of the country's 30 billion dinar economic development
plan, the Clean Fuels Project will upgrade and expand two of the
Gulf state's largest refineries with a focus on producing
higher-value products such as diesel and kerosene for export.
(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh;
Editing by Andrew Torchia)