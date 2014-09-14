DUBAI, Sept 14 Kuwait National Petroleum Co
(KNPC) has chosen National Bank of Kuwait's investment
banking arm to advise it on financing options for its
multi-billion-dollar Clean Fuels Project, the bank said on
Sunday.
Part of the country's 30 billion dinar ($104.7 billion)
economic development plan, the Clean Fuels Project will upgrade
and expand two of the Gulf Arab state's largest existing
refineries with a focus on producing higher-value products such
as diesel and kerosene for export.
NBK Capital has been chosen to evaluate funding requirements
and structures for the state-run refiner and will be in charge
of raising finance on the best possible terms for KNPC. This
will happen over the next 12 months, the statement added.
Contracts worth around $12 billion were awarded in February
to international companies including Japan's JGC Corp,
Britain's Petrofac Ltd and U.S.-based Fluor Corp
for construction work on the project.
The Clean Fuels Project is expected to be completed by May
2018 and to be fully operational by the end of 2018, Mohammed
Ghazi al-Mutairi, chief executive of KNPC, told Reuters last
week.
Under the project, the capacity of the Mina al-Ahmadi
refinery will drop to 347,000 barrels per day (bpd) from
466,000, while Mina Abdulla refinery's capacity will rise to
454,000 bpd from 270,000.
The reduction in the capacity of the Ahmadi refinery after
shutting one of its crude distillation units will be compensated
for by adding new units to produce higher-value products.
(1 US dollar = 0.2865 Kuwaiti dinar)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by David Holmes)