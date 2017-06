KUWAIT, Sept 26 Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) halted its Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery on Wednesday due to a shortage of sea water, state news agency KUNA said.

KNPC, which is state-owned, plans to restart all units at the refinery within the next 24 hours, KUNA said.

KUNA did not say what had caused the shortage of sea water at the plant in the Gulf. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall, editing by Daniel Fineren)