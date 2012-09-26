DUBAI, Sept 26 Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery,
the OPEC member's biggest, restarted after a brief shutdown on
Wednesday and is expected to return to full capacity within 24
hours, a spokesman for operator Kuwait National Petroleum
Company (KNPC) said.
The refinery was forced to close after supplies of sea water
pumped to it by pipeline stopped, but flows resumed shortly
afterwards and the refinery has already been restarted, he said
on Wednesday afternoon.
"We normally get our water from a government authority.
There was a problem with supply at the source, possibly a broken
pump or another problem with their system," the spokesman for
the state-owned refiner said.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren and Sylvia Westall, Editing by
Humeyra Pamuk)