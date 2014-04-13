By Sylvia Westall
| KUWAIT, April 13
KUWAIT, April 13 Kuwait will issue the three
main construction tenders for its new 615,000-barrels-per-day
(bpd) oil refinery next month and expects to sign contracts by
early next year at the latest, a state oil company official said
on Sunday.
Al Zour refinery, estimated to cost 4 billion Kuwaiti dinars
($14.2 billion), will make oil products such as diesel, kerosene
and naphtha for export and low-sulphur fuel oil for domestic
power stations.
The refinery, which will become the biggest in the Middle
East, will begin operations by late 2018 or early 2019.
The project is part of the OPEC oil producer's 30 billion
dinar development plan, announced in 2010. Such mega projects
are a test for Kuwait, which has struggled to upgrade its
infrastructure and attract foreign investors, partly due to
political instability and bureaucracy.
"Three mega tenders are going to come in May," Khaled
al-Awadhi, manager of the new refinery project at Kuwait
National Petroleum Company, told reporters.
The tenders will be for the main process units, secondary
process units and a utilities and offsite package, he said. KNPC
will choose the winning bids by the end of this year and expects
to sign contracts by the first quarter of 2015.
Kuwait will export around 340,000 million bpd of oil
products from the refinery, mainly to Europe and Asia while
225,000 bpd of fuel oil will be used in local power stations,
Awadhi said.
KNPC signed a 186 million dinar contract with Dutch
contacting company Van Oord two weeks ago to prepare land for
construction, he said, while on Sunday KNPC also opened two
smaller tenders for marine work and tankage.
The Zour project will increase Kuwait's total refinery
capacity to 1.45 million bpd and allow it to shut down its
oldest refinery, Shuaiba which processes around 200,000 bpd.
Awadhi was speaking at a signing ceremony for Kuwait's clean
fuel project, another major element of the development plan.
KNPC signed contracts with three consortia led by Japan's JGC
Corp, Britain's Petrofac and U.S.-based Fluor
Corp. Details of the contracts, worth $12 billion in total, were
announced in February.
The total cost of the clean fuels project will be close to
this sum and less than the 4.6 billion dinars previously
budgeted, KNPC officials said.
($1 = 0.2810 Kuwaiti Dinars)
