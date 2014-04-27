KUWAIT, April 27 Kuwait's financial regulator
issued new rules on Sunday which will allow major shareholders
to increase their ownership in listed companies without having
to make an offer for all of the shares, a move which could help
drive acquisitions.
At present, investors wishing to increase their stake in a
company to more than 30 percent must offer to buy all of its
shares under the same price and conditions.
Under the new rules, shareholders with a stake of between 30
and 49 percent can increase their holding by up to 2 percentage
points without triggering the automatic offer, the Capital
Markets Authority (CMA) said.
Shareholders with 50 percent or more can increase their
stake by up to 5 percentage points without making an offer to
all shareholders, the CMA said in a statement.
It said it had looked at other similar stock markets and
felt that the new rules would benefit shareholders and the
public. It added that the changes were in accordance with the
2010 law which established the CMA, suggesting they came into
effect immediately.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Sophie Walker)