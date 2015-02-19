DUBAI Feb 19 Kuwait's Investment Dar
remains on track to agree the bulk of a 813 million dinar ($2.8
billion) debt restructuring plan despite resistance by some
minority investors, according to a company document seen by
Reuters.
The firm, which holds a stake in luxury carmaker Aston
Martin, has secured about 60 percent support for the plan, which
involves creditors voluntarily exchanging debt for a direct debt
claim and equity stake in a new holding company to be given
ownership of all Investment Dar's assets, according to a
presentation for lenders seen by Reuters.
It is the latest attempt by Investment Dar to pay off
creditors after sinking into debt problems during the global
financial crisis. It was reorganised under Kuwait's Financial
Stability Law - introduced in 2009 to assist debt negotiations
in the absence of effective insolvency rules.
Its original debt deal was signed in 2011 and covered around
1 billion dinars. Since then, it has paid off some creditors and
others took up a settlement-in-kind offer which involved
swapping debt for a stake in a pool of assets.
"The transaction is precedent setting for the Middle East in
that it...hands over control to creditors in an organised manner
to maximise recovery," Arun Reddy, director at Houlihan Lokey,
Investment Dar's transaction adviser, told Reuters.
Last week, however, Kuwait Finance House (KFH),
the Gulf state's largest sharia-compliant bank by assets,
rejected the plan and vowed to take all possible legal measures
to collect the debt it is owed.
KFH holds about 6 percent of the debt Investment Dar is
aiming to restructure, according to an official email seen by
Reuters. At least one other creditor is believed to have not yet
agreed to the offer, it said.
Not agreeing to the proposal meant creditors would retain
their claim at Investment Dar, which in turn would hold a claim
at the holding company for the outstanding amount it owed,
according to the presentation. As a result, it offered
dissenting creditors less of a direct claim at the vehicle and
no say in how it would manage the 35 to 40 assets under its
control, it said.
Assets set to be in the holding company include those in the
financial services, logistics, property and education sectors.
However, its Aston Martin stake will not be, having been pledged
in the previous settlement-in-kind offer.
Creditors have until March 31 to decide whether they will
sign up to the plan. If it gains 67 percent backing, creditors
will be ensured 90 percent of the holding company's equity. The
proposal has already passed the 55 percent threshold which
guarantees them control of the board.
($1 = 0.2957 Kuwaiti dinars)
