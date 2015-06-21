KUWAIT, June 21 A Kuwaiti court sentenced a
prominent female human rights activist to three years in jail on
charges of insulting the country's ruler on Sunday, newspapers
in the country reported.
"The Criminal Court today sentenced Rana al-Sadoun to three
years with hard labour in the case of her repeating a speech by
Musallam al-Barrak," Kuwaiti newspaper al-Qabas said.
Her supporters online said she currently resides in Lebanon.
Musallam al-Barrak, a former member of parliament, this year
began serving a two-year term for a 2012 speech criticising an
election law which he and other opposition politicians said was
intended to prevent them getting power.
While Kuwait allows more freedom of speech than some other
Gulf Arab states, the country's emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad
al-Sabah, has the last say in state affairs.
Addressed to the Kuwaiti ruler, al-Barrak's so-called "We
will not allow you" speech has been read aloud as a symbol of
solidarity by his supporters and rights activists, including
Sadoun in a video uploaded online in 2013.
Sadoun is a founder of the National Committee for Monitoring
Violations, an organisation which observes protests, publishes
details of arrests and puts people in touch with lawyers.
In a video statement posted online in March, Sadoun said she
did not intend to insult the emir or show support for al-Barrak.
"I didn't repeat the speech because I agreed with what was
said or who said it, but rather to support people's right to
express themselves," she said.
A court last week sentenced 21 people, including nine former
parliamentarians, to two-year suspended jail terms for repeating
the speech.
Kuwait, a Western-allied oil exporter, avoided serious
unrest during the 2011 Arab uprisings when some rulers in the
region were overthrown, but citizens held large street protests
in 2012 over changes to the electoral law.
The government had said it would strike with an "iron fist"
against dissent.
(Reporting By Noah Browning and Ahmed Hagagy; Editing by Digby
Lidstone)