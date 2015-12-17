DUBAI Dec 17 Kuwait dismissed on Thursday
criticism by Amnesty International that human rights have been
eroding in the country since the Arab Spring protests erupted
across the region four years ago and said it remained an open
society based on the rule of law.
In a report published on Wednesday, Amnesty accused the Gulf
Arab state of using a "web of vague and overly broad defamation
laws" to crack down on freedom of expression, of shutting media
outlets and stripping some critics of their citizenship.
The rights group also said there had been an increase in
prosecutions over comments deemed "offensive" to the emir.
"Kuwait enjoys an open and democratic society where over two
dozen independent newspapers and television channels host lively
debates on Kuwaiti politics on a daily basis," said Information
Ministry Undersecretary Tareq Al-Mezrem in a statement.
"No crime is charged, or penalty imposed, except through the
virtues of the law ... The ministry confirms adherence to the
principle of freedom of expression, that is guaranteed by the
Kuwaiti constitution and Kuwaiti law," he added.
Mezrem said Kuwait was preparing a new media law that would
"adhere to the constitution", without giving further details.
Kuwait, a Western-allied oil exporter, avoided large-scale
protests during the Arab Spring when some rulers in the region
were overthrown, but citizens held large street protests in 2012
over changes to the electoral law.
While Kuwait allows more freedom of speech than some other
Gulf Arab states, the emir has the last say in state affairs and
the country has been cracking down on people suspected of trying
to "undermine stability". The government has said it would
strike with an "iron fist" against dissent.
Earlier this year, a court sentenced a human rights activist
to three years in jail on charges of insulting the ruler.
Musallam al-Barrak, a former member of parliament, this year
began serving a two-year term for a 2012 speech criticising an
election law which he and other opposition politicians said was
intended to prevent them getting power.
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Gareth Jones)