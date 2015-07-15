DUBAI, July 15 Kuwait seeks the death penalty
for 11 out of 29 suspects being prosecuted for their alleged
role in a deadly suicide bombing in a mosque last month,
newspaper al-Qabas reported on Wednesday.
The Gulf state launched a security crackdown on Islamist
militants after the June 26 attack claimed by Islamic State,
when a Saudi suicide bomber blew himself inside a Shi'ite Muslim
mosque, killing 27 worshippers.
The interior minister said this month the country is at war
with hardline militants and officials have said the bombing,
Kuwait's worst militant attack, was aimed at stoking sectarian
strife in the majority Sunni state, where the two sects have
traditionally coexisted in peace.
"An informed source told al-Qabas that the public prosecutor
demanded the execution by hanging for 11 defendants in the
report it sent to the court," the newspaper said.
State news agency KUNA said on Tuesday 29 people had been
indicted on terrorism charges in relation to the attack, among
them Kuwaitis, Saudis, Pakistanis and stateless residents. The
charges ranged from premeditated murder to possession of
explosives.
KUNA did not say whether a date had been set for the trial
of the suspects.
