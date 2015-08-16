KUWAIT Aug 16 A huge arms cache seized in
Kuwait last week was smuggled into the country from Iran, two
Kuwaiti newspapers reported on Sunday.
The Interior Ministry said on Thursday authorities had found
ammunition, explosives, weapons and grenades in holes dug under
houses in an area near the Iraqi border. Three men who owned the
houses were detained.
Al-Anba newspaper reported at the time that the weapons had
been smuggled across the border from Iraq for use by members of
an Iranian-backed Hezbollah cell.
But al-Rai and al-Qabas dailies, citing unnamed sources,
reported on Sunday that the weapons had been brought into Kuwait
by sea from Iran. They quoted the sources as saying that the new
information had come from confessions made by the detainees
during interrogation.
Al-Qabas said the number of suspects held had risen to 13.
"The suspects have disclosed that there is a direct Iranian
line in supplying weapons to Kuwait by sea," al-Rai said.
The Interior Ministry declined to comment.
Another newspaper, al-Jarida, said Iranian Revolutionary
Guards had trained members of the cell a year ago, along with
citizens from Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, on the use of weapons
and explosives, at an unnamed Red Sea island.
It said the trainees had travelled to the island through a
port controlled by Yemeni Houthis, an Iranian-linked group which
controls much of northern Yemen.
Kuwait, a Western-allied Gulf oil exporter, has been on
alert since a suicide bomber killed 27 people in an attack on a
Shi'ite Muslim mosque in the capital, Kuwait City, on June 26.
The interior minister said in June it was at war with
hardline militants, who officials said were trying to stoke
sectarian strife in a state where the two Muslim sects have
traditionally coexisted peacefully.
Ties between Iran and its Gulf Arab neighbours are strained
by suspicions that Tehran is trying to extend its influence into
Arab countries including Syria, Iraq and Yemen.
(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy and Mahmoud Harby, writing by Sami
Aboudi, editing by Angus MacSwan)