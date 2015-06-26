KUWAIT, June 27 Kuwait has reinforced security around oil installations following a suicide bombing that had killed 27 people at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque, a spokesman for the state-run Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) said on Friday.

Khaled al-Asousi said that precautionary measures had long been in place around oil installations in Kuwait. But he said that in light of Friday's bombing, "extra monitoring and searches" were being taken to increase security at these facilities. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Chris Reese)