By Ahmed Hagagy
KUWAIT, April 15 A prominent Kuwaiti opposition
politician was sentenced to five years in jail on Monday for
insulting the emir, his lawyer said, in a ruling that brought
thousands of people to the streets in protest.
The demonstration showed the continuing tension between
former members of parliament and the government, long dominated
by the Al-Sabah family, in a country that has avoided the sort
of mass pro-democracy unrest seen in many other Arab states.
The Kuwaiti criminal court found Musallam al-Barrak, an
outspoken former member of parliament, guilty of insulting
Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah in a speech in October last year
in which he appealed to the emir to avoid "autocratic rule".
Thousands of supporters marched from Barrak's guest house
towards the central prison outside the town as a police
helicopter watched from the sky. In a show of defiance, the
crowd chanted phrases from Barrak's October speech for which he
was convicted of insulting the emir.
"We will not let you," they chanted, repeating part of the
fiery speech Barrak addressed to the emir.
"Repeating this speech is not in support for Barrak. It is
in support of justice and for the nation," Faisal al-Yahya, a
former parliamentarian told the crowd at Barrak's house ahead
the march.
Before the court decision, the government put a special
forces squad on alert and boosted police patrols, according to
the al-Qabas daily.
"I did not insult the emir. I addressed the head of state,"
Barrak told the Dubai-based al-Arabiya television in an
interview. He was not immediately taken into custody.
The government of Kuwait, an OPEC member and U.S. ally
across the Gulf from Washington's main regional adversary Iran,
said Barrak was given a transparent and fair hearing.
"All citizens, regardless of their position, are equal in
the eyes of the law. Anyone accused of a crime in Kuwait will
get a fair trial with a comprehensive legal defence and open
appeals process," the Information Ministry said in a statement.
After the sentencing, the latest manifestation of a
crackdown on opposition activists, the Kuwaiti stock market
briefly dipped by 1.3 percent but rebounded.
Kuwait was buffeted by large street protests last year after
the emir changed voting laws, which prompted the opposition to
boycott a general election in December and produced a parliament
more friendly toward the government.
While Kuwait allows more freedom of speech than some other
Gulf Arab states, the emir has the last say in state affairs and
is deemed "immune and inviolable" in the constitution.
There has been a series of political trials in Kuwait of
late that have drawn rebuke abroad and anger at home.
"CONSCIENCE"
"Musallam al-Barrak is not just a (member of a) tribe and a
political trend, but a conscience of a nation struggling to
protect its rights, freedoms and wealth," former opposition
parliamentarian Osama al-Shaheen wrote on his Twitter account.
"Consciences cannot be locked up," he said.
Barrak's lawyer, Mohammed Abdulqader al-Jassem, said the
defence team was considering filing an appeal, saying the
decision was in violation of the constitution.
He said the ruling stipulated that the sentence be
implemented immediately but the judge left it to the Interior
Ministry to decide when to take Barrak into custody.
Addressing supporters at his guest house, Barrak described
the ruling as "void" but said he was ready to turn himself in to
police when they come to implement the court decision, according
to the www.alaan.cc news website.
Barrak was the most prominent figure among a group of
activists brought to court in a state swoop on activists accused
of insulting the emir.
In February, U.S.-based Human Rights Watch said that since
last October, prosecutors had charged nearly 25 people with
offending the emir, sentencing at least six to jail terms.
The United States and Amnesty International have also called
on Kuwait to respect freedom of expression.
