DUBAI Oct 11 Kuwait's sovereign wealth fund,
one of the world's largest, is considering selling assets to
cover a state budget deficit caused by low oil prices, the
country's al-Anba newspaper reported on Sunday, quoting unnamed
sources.
The Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), which is estimated to
have more than $500 billion of assets, is studying whether to
liquidate assets that generate annual returns of below 9
percent, the newspaper said.
The KIA's money is invested across the world, from the
United States to Europe to China, in various asset classes
including bonds, equities and real estate. The newspaper did not
specify which asset classes might be sold.
It said the size of the sales was expected to be about 9
billion dinars ($30 billion), as officials believed selling
assets with returns of below 9 percent would be a relatively
cheap method of covering the budget deficit and financing big
infrastructure projects that are being planned.
The KIA did not respond to calls and an email seeking
comment on Sunday. Some other Gulf states, principally Saudi
Arabia, have already begun liquidating assets to cover their
deficits in an era of cheap oil.
Although Kuwait is one of the wealthiest oil exporters in
the Gulf and is in no financial danger, state revenues have been
hit hard this year by low oil prices.
The government ran a deficit of 1.094 billion dinars in the
first five months of the fiscal year which started in April,
after a deduction for the Future Generations Fund, which is part
of its sovereign fund.
Finance minister Anas al-Saleh said last month that the
government also planned to sell local currency bonds by the end
of this year to help cover its deficit.
