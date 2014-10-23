DUBAI Oct 23 The Kuwait Stock Exchange
cancelled all trades in the shares of Kuwait Investment Co
and Zain that had taken place on Thursday
before it suspended the stocks at mid-session, it said in a
statement.
Kuwait Investment Co surged 7.6 percent after the Kuwait
Investment Authority (KIA) said late on Wednesday that it would
offer its stake in the firm to the public in the first half of
2015.
The KIA also said it would sell its stakes in
telecommunications firm Zain and Kuwait Finance House
at a later time. Zain rose 1.6 percent after the opening, while
trading in Kuwait Finance House had already been suspended
pending the publication of quarterly earnings.
The bourse, which has asked the KIA for more details of its
plans, said trading in Kuwait Investment Co and Zain shares
would resume on Sunday.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)