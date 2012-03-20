DUBAI, March 20 Customs workers, and employees
at state-run Kuwait Airways, suspended their strikes on
Tuesday after talks between labour unions and the government,
Kuwaiti media reported.
Customs staff at ports and borders decided to "suspend"
their strike over pay so more discussions could take place, the
al-Rai daily reported. They had been on strike for a week.
State news agency KUNA said Kuwait Airways staff had also
gone back to work. They walked out on Sunday, halting all
flights.
It was not immediately clear whether a final wage agreement
had been reached in either case.
The customs strike caused delays at the OPEC member state's
ports, but did not block oil exports, thanks to contingency
plans. Customs employees last staged a strike in October,
briefly halting oil shipments.
Unions have been more active since last year's Arab Spring
uprisings in the region.
Economists and government policymakers have said that while
the Gulf state can afford wage rises now, thanks to high oil
prices, it risks longer-term trouble if salaries keep rising and
crude prices fall.
Unions argue wages have not kept up with the cost of living
-- the average inflation rate climbed to a three-year high 4.8
percent in 2011 -- and that pay increases at management level
are not reflected lower down the pay scale.
The latest round of strikes follows a snap election last
month which saw the Islamist-led opposition win control of
Kuwait's parliament.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall, additional reporting by Jonathan
Saul in London; Editing by David Hulmes)