KUWAIT, March 30 Kuwait's cabinet has rejected
recommendations by members of parliament to prosecute officials
of its sovereign wealth fund for allegedly violating regulations
in managing the country's oil wealth, Finance Minister Anas
al-Saleh said on Wednesday.
"I assert my confidence in those in charge of the Kuwait
Investment Authority (KIA) until proven otherwise," Saleh told
reporters after a closed meeting of parliament to discuss an
investigation of the KIA's London arm, the Kuwait Investment
Office (KIO).
Kuwaiti MPs travelled to London last year to probe the KIO's
operations and check whether there was enough official oversight
of it. On Wednesday, parliament referred a report on the
investigation, as well as another report on a probe of
irregularities in sales of state property, to the cabinet.
Details of the reports were not disclosed, but Saleh said
the cabinet had rejected a recommendation to refer the
information on the KIO to public prosecutors. Instead, he said,
a "neutral commission" would be formed to study the reports.
The KIA, which invests Kuwait's petrodollars around the
world, is one of the biggest sovereign funds and is believed to
manage about $592 billion, according to the U.S.-based Sovereign
Wealth Fund Institute, which tracks the sector.
Like other sovereign funds in the Gulf, the KIA has come
under greater public scrutiny over the past year following the
plunge of oil prices, which has pressured state finances around
the region.
Kuwait's parliament is the most independent and assertive in
the Gulf, and has a tradition of challenging the cabinet for
influence over economic management.
