DUBAI, March 17 Kuwait is cooperating with the
International Monetary Fund to discuss introducing a corporate
tax for local companies, state news agency KUNA quoted Commerce
and Industry Minister Abdulmohsen al-Madaj as saying.
The minister talked about the issue with visiting officials
from the IMF on Monday, KUNA reported, adding that Ministry of
Finance had asked the international lender to study possible tax
reforms.
As part of economic reforms, the government is working on
changing the tax system to diversify sources of state income and
increase its non-oil revenues, KUNA added without giving any
details.
Introducing a new corporate tax would be a major,
politically sensitive policy shift for Kuwait, and for the
wealthy Gulf oil exporters in general. So far they have relied
on their oil revenues to mostly avoid direct taxation of
corporate profits.
At present, Kuwaiti companies generally do not pay taxes on
income, although foreign firms pay a levy on commercial
activities in the country with the rate on the highest income
bracket reaching 55 percent, according to a government website.
Like the other Gulf countries, Kuwait's state finances have
been hit hard by the plunge of oil prices since last June. The
budget surplus shrank 26 percent in the nine months through
December and if Brent crude stays below $60 a barrel
this year, some analysts believe Kuwait could run a budget
deficit or come close to it.
As a result, Kuwait has been tinkering with ways to
strengthen its finances; in January, it raised state-set prices
of diesel fuel and kerosene at filling stations, though it later
partially reversed those hikes after public criticism of them.
The IMF has been urging Kuwait for many years to diversify
its revenues through tax reforms and other steps. So far,
however, political pressure from the country's parliament, one
of the most assertive in the region, has helped to block policy
changes.
