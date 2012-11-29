KUWAIT Nov 29 Kuwait could ban nearly 100,000
of its residents from leaving the country for failing to pay
dues owed to the state, local newspaper reported, quoting a
senior Justice Ministry official.
The policy is part of a government plan to collect nearly 12
million Kuwaiti dinars ($42.6 million) in fees for the use of
state services, or as fines in felony and misdemeanour cases,
Thursday's edition of the Kuwait Times quoted Mohammad al-Duaij
as saying.
From Jan. 2, the state will automatically start blacklisting
people who owe money, he said, adding that the ban would be
imposed using a court order and come into effect 90 days later.
It could be lifted following payment of the dues or for
humanitarian reasons, he said. Daily al-Rai newspaper said the
ban applied to Kuwaiti nationals and foreign residents.
The Gulf Arab state has a population of 3.7 million people,
around two-thirds of them foreigners.