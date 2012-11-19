KUWAIT Nov 19 Four Kuwaitis have been arrested
for comments made on Twitter and will be detained for 10 days
for questioning, an Interior Ministry source said on Monday,
after local media reported the detainees had criticised the
country's ruler.
Kuwait, a U.S. ally and major oil producer, has been taking
a firmer line on social media and has charged several citizens
this year for comments made on the site which were deemed to be
stoking tensions in the Gulf Arab state.
Twitter is extremely popular in the country.
"They were summoned and transferred to the prosecution. The
public prosecution ordered a 10-day detention," the official
said, declining to be named.
The source added that the four were arrested for comments
made on Twitter but did not give any details.
Kuwaiti newspapers have reported that the four were arrested
last week over comments deemed insulting to the emir, Sheikh
Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who is described as "immune and
inviolable" in the constitution.
This issue has become sensitive in Kuwait since
demonstrations against new voting rules ordered by the emir last
month ahead of Dec. 1 parliamentary elections.
The emir has said the changes were constitutional and were
aimed at improving the voting system to help preserve national
unity.
A prominent opposition politician, Musallam al-Barrak, has
also been charged with comments deemed insulting to the emir
made at an opposition rally in October.
Such direct public criticism is extremely rare in Kuwait and
marked a shift in opposition rhetoric.
While public demonstrations about local issues are common in
a state that allows the most dissent in the Gulf, Kuwait has
avoided Arab Spring-style mass unrest that toppled three veteran
Arab dictators last year.
But tensions have intensified between the elected parliament
and opposition groups, and the hand-picked government in which
ruling family members hold the top posts.
