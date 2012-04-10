KUWAIT, April 10 A Kuwaiti court sentenced a
local Sunni Muslim writer to seven years in jail and ordered
that he pay nearly $18,000 in compensation after ruling that he
had insulted the Gulf state's Shi'ite Muslim minority on
Twitter.
The court said Kuwaiti Mohammad al-Mulaifi posted falsehoods
about sectarian divisions in the Gulf Arab country and insulted
the Shi'ite faith and its scholars with comments that damaged
Kuwait's image.
He was arrested in February and his comments triggered
protests by Shi'ites, according to Kuwaiti media. His lawyer was
not immediately available for comment.
Twitter is very popular in Kuwait, where many public figures
use the site to debate current events, swap gossip and share
news. But the public messaging site has landed several users in
trouble with Kuwaiti authorities.
Police arrested a Kuwaiti Shi'ite last month, accusing him
of insulting the Prophet Mohammad on his Twitter account. He
denied this, saying his account was hacked, according to his
lawyer.
Dozens of Sunni activists protested last week to condemn the
man and some members of parliament called for his execution.
In September a Kuwaiti court convicted a man for insulting
Gulf rulers and posting inflammatory sectarian comments online,
but he was released immediately because of time already served
while awaiting trial, according to a human rights activist.
Kuwaiti MPs from across the political spectrum have voiced
concern about sectarian tensions. The unease reflects a wider
regional trend, especially in Bahrain where the Sunni monarchy
has launched a crackdown on protesters who are mainly Shi'ites.
Shi'ites make up around 30 percent of Kuwait's roughly 1
million native citizens.
(Reporting by Mahmoud Harbi; Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing
by Mark Heinrich)