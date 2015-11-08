KUWAIT Nov 8 A pilotless U.S. military drone
crashed in rural Kuwait on Sunday, causing no injuries, the
small Gulf Arab state's defence ministry said in a statement.
The incident occurred in Bir Mutla, the ministry said, near
the Ali Al Salem air base which hosts U.S. air force personnel
and planes.
A close ally of the U.S. since American forces helped
liberate the country after an Iraqi invasion in 1990, Kuwait has
provided intelligence, funding and the use of airfields for
attacks by some members of a Western-Arab coalition fighting
Islamic State militants based in Syria and Iraq.
(Reporting By Ahmed Hegagy; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing
by Hugh Lawson)