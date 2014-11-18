DUBAI Nov 18 Viva Kuwait, the country's No.2
mobile phone operator by subscribers, will list its shares on
the Kuwait Stock Exchange on December 14, nearly six years after
it completed an initial public offer of shares, the company's
chairman said on Tuesday.
In a statement carried by Kuwait's state news agency (KUNA),
Adel Mohammad al-Roumi said the firm's listing is an important
strategic step towards its development, adding the company
fulfilled all the technical and legal requirements to list.
Roumi added the bourse is currently reviewing arrangements
with parties connected to the listing, including taking the
necessary precautions and procedures to ensure a seamless
listing process. He did not elaborate further.
Viva Kuwait, an affiliate of Saudi Telecom, raised
25 million dinars ($85.9 million) from selling half its shares
to Kuwaiti nationals in its IPO in September 2008, beginning
services later that year.
The company never publicly explained the delay in listing.
However, the global financial crisis appeared to play a
role; from its June 2008 peak, Kuwait's main stock index
plunged nearly 60 percent to February 2009, and it remains about
55 percent below that high.
(1 US dollar = 0.2910 Kuwaiti dinar)
(Reporting by Azza Al Arabi; Editing by David French)